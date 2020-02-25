Hours-Long Standoff Ends Between Waseca Police And Armed Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waseca police say a standoff with an armed man inside of a residence ended after about five-and-a-half hours.

Police were first called to a report of a man with a gun on the 500 block of 7th Avenue Southeast at about 6:25 p.m. The standoff ended just before midnight.

Waseca police were assisted by several agencies, including the Le Sueur County SWAT team. Police will release more information on the situation Tuesday morning.