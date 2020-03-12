‘I Won’t Take Chances’: Kenny Chesney Postpones Initial ‘Chillaxification’ Tour Dates, Including Show At U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney says he’s not taking any chances with the coronavirus, so he will be postponing the initial dates of his 2020 Chillaxification Tour.

That includes a May 2 show at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences,” Chesney said. “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing.

Currently, seven stadium and four amphitheater shows have been postponed.

“This is all uncharted,” Chesney said. “I’m like everyone else: watching the news, wondering when we may know something concrete, not sure how this gets transmitted, worried someone I know will catch it. I want to believe this will all be okay in the end; but right now, I don’t feel like this risk to No Shoes Nation is worth it.

Chesney is hoping every show through May 28 will be rescheduled within the next six weeks.