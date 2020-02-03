Ice Castles In New Brighton Temporarily Closed Sunday Due To Warm Temps
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ice Castles in New Brighton are temporarily closed Sunday due to unseasonably warm temperatures.
A spokesperson told WCCO-TV that the popular winter attraction will temporarily close to ensure guest safety.
This comes on a Top 10 Weather Day, with the metro area seeing highs in the upper 40’s.
Enjoy your #Top10WXDay today! It *will* be blustery (some gusts to 30 mph in central & southern MN, and a few gusts to 40-50 mph up north), and there will be passing cloud cover from time-to-time. More seasonable this workweek. pic.twitter.com/RXC8lxm1MT
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) February 2, 2020
All Sunday ticket holders received an automatic refund, along with a coupon to re-book at a discounted price.
Officials say they are hoping to re-open the Ice Castles on Monday.
