Ice Castles In New Brighton Temporarily Closed Sunday Due To Warm Temps

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ice Castles in New Brighton are temporarily closed Sunday due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

A spokesperson told WCCO-TV that the popular winter attraction will temporarily close to ensure guest safety.

This comes on a Top 10 Weather Day, with the metro area seeing highs in the upper 40’s.

Enjoy your #Top10WXDay today! It *will* be blustery (some gusts to 30 mph in central & southern MN, and a few gusts to 40-50 mph up north), and there will be passing cloud cover from time-to-time. More seasonable this workweek. pic.twitter.com/RXC8lxm1MT — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) February 2, 2020

All Sunday ticket holders received an automatic refund, along with a coupon to re-book at a discounted price.

Officials say they are hoping to re-open the Ice Castles on Monday.