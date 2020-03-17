Internist, Ajit Singh, MD is Excited to Announce That He Has Joined…

Dr. Singh is a board-certified internist since 2003 whose range of expertise includes medical and geriatric care. He is currently serving patients in Broward County and Palm Beach County, Florida.

Established in 2007, AIM Healthcare is a physician-owned medical practice dedicated to providing compassionate health care and outstanding service to its patients. The practice is actively engaged in shaping, controlling, and monitoring the quality of one’s health through a variety of efforts. There, Dr. Singh cares for the medical needs of adult patients, including screening, acute and chronic illnesses, disease prevention, patient education, and follow-up care after hospitalization.

Professionally, he is affiliated with the Broward Health system, including Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Florida & North West Hospital in Margate/Coconut Creek, Florida.

Throughout his academic career for the last 20 years, Dr. Singh earned his medical degree from Rural Medical College – Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences University in India. Upon relocating to the United States, he completed a three-year residency program in internal medicine at New York- Methodist Hospital and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, New York.

Thereafter, he became board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, intense certification exam to be taken by doctors every 10 years who want to achieve the best standards of care and keep themselves up to date in diverse healthcare challenges.

Internal medicine or general medicine is the medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases. Physicians specializing in internal medicine are called internists. They manage and prevent common and complex diseases by providing comprehensive care and promoting overall wellbeing.

Passionate about academics, Dr. Singh dedicates his time teaching and training medical students and advanced registered nurse practitioners from all over the United States who come for clinical rotation/ internship to his office.



He provides medical services to the indigent population at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Moreover, he is affiliated with geriatric centers, including assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and skilled nursing facilities, locally in South Florida.

On a more personal note, Dr. Singh has been married for 23 years. His wife is an elementary school together. They have two children who are currently in college.

