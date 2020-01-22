It’s Official: Minnesota Twins Sign Josh Donaldson To 4-Year, $92M Deal

— The Minnesota Twins have confirmed the signing of third baseman Josh Donaldson to a four-year, $92 million guaranteed deal.

According to the Twins, Donaldson will receive $21 million per season from 2020-2023, while a $16 million club option for 2024 includes an $8 million buyout.

Related: Minnesota Twins, Josh Donaldson Agree To $92M, 4-Year Deal

Last season, the 24-year-old played 155 games with the Atlanta Braves and earned National League Comeback Player of the Year after hitting .259 with 33 doubles, 37 home runs, 94 RBI, 96 runs scored, 100 walks, a .379 on-base percentage and a .900 OPS.

Donaldson finished fourth in the NL in walks and was one of only two players in the majors last season to have at least 30 doubles, 35 home runs, 90 RBI, 90 runs scored and 100 walks.

Additionally, the Pensacola, Florida native finished the season second among all MLB third basemen with 15 defensive runs saved.

Donaldson was the 2015 American League Most Valuable Player and has been named to three All-Star teams.

The Twins will be holding a press conference at Target Field at 2 p.m. to introduce Donaldson. We will be streaming the conference live on CBSN Minnesota.