‘I’ve Had A S— Year’: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour That Included St. Paul Stop

— Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2020 North American tour, called “No More Tours 2”, due to health issues. The tour included a stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on July 3.

Osbourne made the announcement Monday, saying the cancellation will allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he’s faced over the past year, which will require treatment in Europe.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s— year,” Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

The decision was made with fans in mind, some who had to change plans multiple times due to rescheduled shows.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time,” Osbourne said.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase, and fans who purchased tour tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced.