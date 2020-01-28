Justin Bieber Bringing ‘Changes Tour’ To Target Center In June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grammy Award-winning musician Justin Bieber is bringing his “Changes Tour” to Minneapolis this June.

On Tuesday, Bieber made the announcement that his fifth studio album, “CHANGES”, will arrive on Feb. 14. The tour supporting the album hits the road in Seattle, Washington in May.

My new album #Changes out Feb 14. Pre-order and get the new track with my friend @kehlani ‘Get Me’ now https://t.co/ovrdEhwGGn pic.twitter.com/yVKOihI4HC — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 28, 2020

The tour, which will feature special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith, will make a stop at Target Center on Sunday, June 21.

Bieber recently released a new single, “Yummy”, which already has over 300 million streams across the globe.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at noon local time. American Express card members can purchase tickets earlier on Thursday, Jan. 30.