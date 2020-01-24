Justin Morneau Elected To Join Twins Hall Of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Twins legend Justin Morneau has been elected to join the team’s Hall of Fame.

The baseball club made the announcement Friday, congratulating the first baseman who played 11 seasons for Minnesota. He will become the 34th member of the Twins Hall of Fame.

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled with the election of Justin Morneau to the Twins Hall of Fame,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Justin’s brilliant career – defined by an American League Most Valuable Player Award as well as his leadership role on the field and in the community – makes him one of the greatest players of his generation. His impact on the Twins organization and Twins Territory in general is significant.”

Morneau will join the likes of Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Michael Cuddyer, Johan Santana and many other Twins legends.

During his time with the Twins, he was a four-time All-Star and named the American League MVP in 2006. He also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Colorado Rockies, and the Chicago White Sox. He retired in 2016 at age 35.

Morneau will be inducted during an on-field pre-game ceremony at Target Field before the Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 23.