Karl-Anthony Towns To Donate $100,000 To Mayo Clinic Towards COVID-19 Testing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has announced he’ll donate $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic for testing for the COVID-19 virus.

The Minnesota-based medical system said it expects the money from Towns will help increase capacity for COVID-19 from 200 tests per day to more than 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.

The Mayo Clinic has been working for the past month on developing its own test for the virus to supplement other existing avenues.

Published at Mon, 16 Mar 2020 04:15:02 +0000

