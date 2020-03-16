Karl-Anthony Towns To Donate $100,000 To Mayo Clinic Towards COVID-19 Testing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has announced he’ll donate $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic for testing for the COVID-19 virus.

The Minnesota-based medical system said it expects the money from Towns will help increase capacity for COVID-19 from 200 tests per day to more than 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.

This is why I will be donating $100K to support these efforts. Thank you to the Mayo Clinic workers and all healthcare workers who are working around the clock to treat us. You are our heroes.

We’re all in this together, let’s protect ourselves and the community around us. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 16, 2020

The Mayo Clinic has been working for the past month on developing its own test for the virus to supplement other existing avenues.

