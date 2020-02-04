Klobuchar Campaign Waits Out Delayed Iowa Caucuses Results

— Results from the 1,700 Iowa caucuses were delayed Monday night due to what Democratic Party officials call “ quality control .”

After spending the day at the closing arguments of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar flew back to cheers from voters at an suburban Iowa caucus.

“We are going to build a beautiful blue wall of Democratic votes around our state, and we are going to make Donald Trump pay for it,” Klobuchar said.

And while she asked for votes, she also appealed for Democratic Party unity.

“If we have this kind of turnout, we’re going to win statewide in Iowa in the fall,” she said.

But the Senator hedged on how well she has to do in Iowa to create momentum in other states, where she has far less support and organization.

“I think I spent the least on TV of all of the top eight candidates or so in the race, and the fact that we’ve been consistently in the top five and in double digits, I think that’s a real win for me,” Klobuchar said.

At the suburban caucus she visited, Klobuchar struggled to meet the 15% threshold for support. One candidate not having that problem at that caucus was Pete Buttigieg, who easily won this precinct.

“It’s astonishing,” Buttigieg supporter Christopher Mazza said. “Pete’s been crisscrossing Iowa, talking to all these different types of voters, especially the voters that switched from, you know, Obama to Trump. And now we’re seeing, you know, Pete being the number-one candidate at this precinct is just amazing.”

President Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses with 97% of the votes. He did not face any significant opposition.

Iowa typically doesn’t hold a caucus with an incumbent in the White House, but went through the process to maintain its status as the first in the nation.

Published at Tue, 04 Feb 2020 05:47:16 +0000