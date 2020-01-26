LDM Global Announces New Senior Employees in the United States

LDM Global “At LDM Global, clients are the lifeblood of our business. In a mature market, the way that we differentiate ourselves is by truly listening to our clients and tailoring our workflows to meet their needs.”

LDM Global today announced the appointment of three new senior associates in the United States. Colleen Freeman, Esq., has been named USA Director, Michael Teufel appointed as Business Development Manager, USA, and Blake Ferger named Solutions Consultant.

Freeman leads the US region for LDM Global. She has worked in the legal industry for more than 20 years as a licensed attorney and a discovery consultant. She has extensive experience consulting with Am Law 100 firms and Global Fortune 500 companies on internal investigations, civil litigation, and enforcement actions. Freeman has become a recognized expert in the field – having worked for three of the largest global eDiscovery providers in the industry. She is known for developing defensible ESI and document review protocols for complex and large-scale litigation matters. Freeman also regularly consults with clients on GDPR compliance, data privacy and cybersecurity initiatives. She offers notable experience in civil enforcement matters with a focus on health care and securities fraud. Freeman and her team were chosen by the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee to support the discovery work in the sweeping Blue Cross Blue Shield Antitrust Litigation.

“One of the most important considerations in planning for a company’s growth is understanding client needs,” Freeman said. “At LDM Global, clients are the lifeblood of our business. We always take a client-centric approach – one that addresses client pain points and helps clients to find solutions to their unique data challenges. In a mature market, the way that we differentiate ourselves is by truly listening to our clients and tailoring our workflows to meet their needs.”

Michael Teufel has been focused on bringing immense value to clients at the intersection of the law and technology for many years from his base in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from law school in Australia and has worked extensively with the legal operations function in both eDiscovery and contract management. Teufel will be responsible to provide customized solutions to clients’ specific needs.

Teufel believes in “building client relationships with genuine care and thoughtfulness. Being responsive to their immediate needs, preempting their requirements and preparedness towards that ensures there are no last-minute surprises for the client. Understanding the balance of technology, expertise and approach along with proactive solutions are the key pillars to maintaining a long-term client relationship.”

Blake Ferger was a corporate and litigation paralegal for over 10 years before moving into the world of eDiscovery and becoming a Relativity Master and Viewpoint expert. He manages eDiscovery projects from beginning to end in collaboration with attorney review teams, advising clients on custom review, analytics, and production processes. Through thoughtful consultation, he helps them implement the most efficient means for their project objectives.

“Properly deployed, current legal technologies can identify a needle in the haystack within hours or days, rather than weeks or months,” Ferger said. “It’s an immense advantage to be able to achieve that at the early assessment stage of a matter, whether it brings difficult cases to conclusion quicker, more optimal settlements or promotes a previously unknowable level of understanding of complex controversies.”

About LDM Global



Founded in 1996, LDM Global is an information management, data solutions and litigation support firm. The company is an international provider of eDiscovery, AI Solutions, Forensics, and Managed Review to Am Law 200 law firms and Fortune 500 corporations. Clients are supported 24 hours a day, seven days a week from five secure data centers, in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Australia, and the Caribbean; operations hubs in the USA and an ISO-27001-certified Operations Center in India.