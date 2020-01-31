Loppet Festival Organizers Amped Up Over Expected Mild Weekend

One of the biggest skiing events of the year in Minneapolis is this weekend. Organizers of the Loppet Festival are looking forward to the nice weather, which are sure to boost the crowds.

At Theo Wirth Ppark where crews are doing all of the last minute preps to make sure all of the races go smoothly. That involves grooming trails, getting snow sculptures ready, and getting those final touches on the luminaries.

The Luminary Loppet is really the crown jewel of this event.

The Loppet Festival expects 10,000 people to join them skiing, snowshoeing and walking around Lake of the Isles Saturday night, especially with this weather expected to be so mild.

“Sometimes you can have it be zero, 10 degrees below zero, and on those days we pass around moleskin and hope for the best,” Loppet Foundation executive director John Munger said. “When it’s going to be 30 to 35 degrees and there’s plenty of snow on the ground, it’s a great time for everyone to come out and enjoy winter in Minnesota.”

The events start at 5 p.m. Friday.

There are still tickets for the events, including the Luminary Loppet, and the rest of the races if you want to participate. Click here for more information.