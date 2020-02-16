LRT-Car Crash Delays Blue Line In Bloomington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit says the Blue Line light-rail trains were delayed Sunday afternoon following a crash involving a car.

The delays were announced not long after 1:30 p.m. About a half an hour later Metro Transit said that the Blue Line trains are now moving regularly through American Boulevard station.

METRO Blue Line customers: Trains may be delayed in the area of American Blvd. Station due to a train vs. car accident near the station. Thanks for your patience as we work to get trains moving safely again. -JN — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) February 16, 2020

There was no immediate word on how serious the crash was.