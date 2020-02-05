Macintosh Version Just Released In ezPaycheck Payroll Software For…

ezPaycheck Now Available in Both MAC and Windows Versions For Customer Accommodation ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available to Macintosh customers new to payroll processing.

Halfpricesoft.com realizes new business owners have enough to worry about without adding payroll headaches to the mix. ezPaycheck has just been released in a MAC version to assist entrepreneurs in processing payroll, in house for less.

“ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available to Macintosh customers new to payroll processing,” Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge stated.

Halfpricesoft.com sales team has also announced an ezPaycheck holiday promotion for a limited time for both Windows and Mac operating systems. Potential customers can start using the program for $99.00 per calendar year for a single user version.

Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.

In-house payroll processing and tax reporting is easier and less expensive with ezPaycheck payroll solution. Download for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp, with no obligation or risk.

The main features include but are not limited to:



Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms required for W2 and W3)

Halfpricseoft.com invites potential customers to download and test the in-house payroll application for compatibility at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.