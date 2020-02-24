MagicPay Announces New Service Integrated With QuickBooks Online

MagicPay Invoice was designed with business owners in mind, allowing them to save time and omit data entry errors.

MagicPay Merchant Services, LLC, a merchant services company serving businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, announces a new service, MagicPay Invoice, a plug-in application for businesses allowing them to sync transactions automatically to their QuickBooks Online accounts, a product by Intuit Inc. Helping businesses avoid the tiresome act of manually recording payments into their accounting software. MagicPay Invoice will save businesses crucial time and peace of mind knowing their payments are recorded and updated automatically.

“We are excited to launch the MagicPay Invoice and sync application for QuickBooks Online,” said Rami Levi, CEO of MagicPay Merchant Services LLC. “Businesses easily grow tired of having to manually record payments into their accounting software, especially when it leads to inefficiency and costly mistakes from double-data entry or manual errors. At MagicPay, we wanted to create a solution to these billing workflow issues caused by manual data entry that would benefit our users as well as merchants utilizing the NMI Payment Gateway. By seamlessly syncing their transactions on QuickBooks Online with the addition of our MagicPay Invoice app, our clients can now focus their time on other beneficial tasks that are crucial to running and growing a successful business. So stop manual billing work, and start saving time, mistakes and hassle with MagicPay Invoice.”

With the new MagicPay Invoice application integrated with QuickBooks Online, MagicPay Payment Gateway users, as well as NMI Payment Gateway users, can automatically sync their transactions and payments into their QuickBooks® Online accounts. In addition, the app allows business users to send online invoices from QuickBooks Online with a payment link for the customer or client to pay with a credit card online. With the use of MagicPay Invoice, users will save time and omit manual errors in sensitive bookkeeping tasks.

To get started, businesses sign up for the MagicPay Invoice app and connect their MagicPay Payment Gateway to their QuickBooks accounting software, creating an all-in-one billing and accounting solution. Once their MagicPay Invoice account is activated, business transactions will be transferred to QuickBooks automatically. Once the data is transferred, businesses will have all of their payment data easily at their fingertips, allowing them to simply generate reports and keep track of their business funds overall.

Once an active user, MagicPay Invoice offers businesses unlimited transactions and unlimited invoices sent from QuickBooks Online. All transactions, including sales, refunds, and voids, will be automatically synced to QuickBooks Online. Additional features include the transfer of important customer data, the promise of safe and secure transactions transmitted through SSL encryption technology, and first-class support available at any time by phone or online to assist business clients with any questions or issues.

Established in 2012, MagicPay Merchant Services LLC has been providing merchant account services to thousands of merchants worldwide. Services include credit card processing, ACH and eCheck solutions, and point-of-sale systems that support businesses every step of the way, building successful business environments.

For more information about MagicPay and the MagicPay Invoice application, visit MagicPay.net and MagicPayInvoice.com.

*Intuit and QuickBooks are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc.