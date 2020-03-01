Man Killed In Lakeville Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lakeville Friday has been identified.

On Sunday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as 36-year-old Kent Richard Kruger of Lakeville.

Late Friday morning, Lakeville police and Dakota County deputies arrived at the Kruger’s mother’s home on the 2000 block of Italy Avenue to serve a warrant.

A man was heard yelling at the officers to leave, then shortly afterward the sound of gunfire. No officers were injured in the exchange.

The medical examiner says Kruger died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors say the address has a history of police showing up over the past years. WCCO checked up into the man’s criminal history record, and it shows only traffic, disorderly conduct, and driving under the influence offenses.

It’s not been revealed yet what precipitated the gunfire or if the suspect initiated.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating.