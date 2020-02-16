Man Killed In St. Paul Shooting Saturday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was killed late Saturday night after a shooting in St. Paul, authorities say.

The shooting occurred on the city’s east side near the intersection of Kennard Street North and Ross Avenue.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded around 11:15 p.m. on a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers found what they describe as a “young adult male” lying in the street. Officials say the man was suffering from a gunshot injury, was unconscious and not breathing.

Police tried to revive him but were unsuccessful. Fire paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Forensic Services Unit is processing the scene and police are trying to find out what led to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

The victim will be identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner upon completion of an autopsy.

If you know anything about this case, police are asking you to call 651-266-5650.