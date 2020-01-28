ME: Young Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose

Officials say a young Twin Cities rapper died on New Year’s Day due to a mix of alcohol and fentanyl toxicity.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the death 21-year-old Alexis Alijai Lynch, who went by the stage name Lexii Alijai, was accidental.

Aliaji was a rising talent in the Twin Cities. She released her first mix tape at 16 and her first full-length album at 18.

In 2015, she was featured on the Grammy-nominated single “Jealous” by the artist Kehlani, which found a place on the Billboard Top 40 charts.

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover Aliaji’s funeral expenses.