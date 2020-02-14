Medtronic Recalls 300K Insulin Pumps After Death, 2K Injuries

— Minnesota-based Medtronic is recalling more than 300,000 insulin pumps due to a missing or broken component.

The pump can dispense too much, or too little, insulin. The company says more than 2,000 people have been hurt, and one person died.

Medtronic says it will replace the faulty pumps. Click here for more information.

