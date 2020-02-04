Michael Schulenberg, Doctor Who Prescribed Opioids To Prince Before Death, Punished By State Board

— The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is punishing Dr. Michael Schulenberg , the man who prescribed pain pills to Prince before his death.

READ MORE: Prince’s Family Sues Doctor Who Prescribed Him Pain Pills

Schulenberg is ordered to pay $4,648 for unethical conduct and mismanaging medical records.

Surveillance video shows Prince and a friend walking in and out of Schulenberg’s office the day before Prince’s died from an overdose.

The state says Schulenberg wrote prescriptions for Prince in someone else’s name.

Schulenberg will need to petition to have his license reinstated.

READ MORE: Timeline Of Events In Prince’s Last 2 Weeks Of Life