Minneapolis Police Ask For Public’s Help To Find Missing Man With Short Term Memory Loss And History Of Seizures

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 59-year-old Native American man who suffers from short term memory loss and seizures. Police say he is also in need of his medications.

Melvin Jourdain, 59, has not been seen since February 10. He was last seen in his driveway near 42nd Avenue North and Penn Avenue North, according to a press release.

Jourdain is 5-feet-7-inches tall and he has either a shaved head or short dark brown/gray hair.

He has a medicine wheel tattoo on his left arm, a cleft lobe on his left ear, and a mole on his hairline near his right ear.

If you have any information regarding his location, you’re asked to call (612) 348-2345.