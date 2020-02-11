Minneapolis Police Seize 11 Guns And Meth From Spring Lake Park Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Anoka County SWAT team seized 11 guns, and about 3 grams of methamphetamine, from a home in Spring Lake Park last month. Now a 37-year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint, the Minneapolis Police Department received a tip from a confidential informant that Dustin Joseph Otis was selling meth at his home.

The Anoka County SWAT team executed a search warrant at the house on Pleasant View Drive NE in Spring Lake Park on January 24. Otis was not home at the time.

Inside, police say they found a gun safe containing 10 guns and ammunition, along with 2.7 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, on a bar in the basement. Another pistol was found attached by a magnet to the master bedroom’s nightstand dresser.

A police statement says that Otis later admitted that the guns were his, claiming that he used them for hunting. Police say he initially denied knowing about the meth in the house, but later admitted that he was aware it was in the basement.

Otis had previously been convicted of making terroristic threats last July. On the charge of illegal possession of a firearm he now faces up to 15 years and/or up to a $30,000 fine.