‘Minnesota Badgers’: Target Apologizes For Erroneous Onesies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A onesie had some people doing a double-take Monday at Target.

Can you spot what’s wrong with this picture? A Twitter user and Gopher fan named Kileigh says she spotted the onesie at the store at The Quarry in northeast Minneapolis.

Target gave WCCO this statement Monday night: “Color us red. As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers.”

Target removed the items, and apologized to fans.