Minnesota Vikings Bring Back RB Ameer Abdullah, C Brett Jones

— The Minnesota Vikings team announced it has re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones.

Abdullah, 26, was the Vikings’ primary kickoff returner in 2019 and handled 13 returns for 325 — with an average of 25 yards per return. He also chipped in on the offense sparingly over the course of the season, notching 23 carries for 115 yards (5 yard average per carry) and hauled in 15 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. He joined the team in 2018.

Read more about Abdullah and his work with underprivileged and underrepresented youth here.

Jones, 28, has also had two seasons of experience with the Vikings. In August 2018, the Vikings acquired him from the Giants via trade in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round pick.

Jones has also played sparingly, starting the first three games of the 2018 season when Pat Elflien was recovering from an injury. He played two games in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve prior to Week 11.

Read more of Jones’ bio here.