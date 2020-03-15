Minnesota Vikings Release Tight End David Morgan

— The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve released tight end David Morgan.

The move comes just one day after the release of cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Morgan had spent all of last season on the “physically unable to perform” list, and he had failed a physical exam.

A 2016 sixth-round draft pick, Morgan was known more for his blocking than receiving. He played in 38 games, starting 12 of them, with 16 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown.