Minnesota Vikings Terminate Contracts For DT Linval Joseph And CB Xavier Rhodes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have terminated the contracts of two defensive starters.

On Friday, the team announced the contracts of defensive end Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes have been terminated.

The #Vikings have terminated the contracts of DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes.https://t.co/VIg4PYgTK7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 13, 2020

“Xavier and Linval were key parts of building this team and establishing the Vikings defense the way we wanted. They’re pros and made everyone around them better. I wish them the best and I know Rick and the personnel staff will stay in communication with them during free agency,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said.

This is developing news, so check back.