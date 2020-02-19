Minnesota Weather: Arctic Cold Prompts Wind Chill Advisory For Northern Minnesota

A mass of arctic air has descended on Minnesota, prompting a wind chill advisory Wednesday morning for the northern half of the state.

The National Weather Service says wind chill values in the advisory area are as frigid as 35 below zero, capable of causing frostbite on exposed skin in just minutes.

Wind chill values will drop between 20 and 30 degrees below zero this morning. The coldest values are expected in northwest MN.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/YYDTUhKQwo — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 19, 2020

The advisory is slated to last until 10 a.m., but don’t expect too much of a warm-up as the day progresses. Highs will struggle to climb out of the single digits, and the overnight hours look to bring a return of subzero cold.

A shift in the winds will kick off a warm-up Thursday, although temperatures will still remain below average. However, over the weekend, temperatures are expected to surge above freezing. Expect melting as the weekend warmth will be coupled with sunny skies.