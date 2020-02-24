Minnesota Weather: Mild, Sunny Stretch Welcomed By Many

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday was the perfect day for a walk along the St. Croix River. A cloudy winter can make you feel a little desperate for sunshine.

“The UV index was 1 today, so I’m hoping for a little tan,” Anna-Marie Manning, from Shoreview, said.

Across town at Buck Hill in Burnsville, it was warm enough to find a skier in shorts.

“We had a great time today,” Blake Bailey, a snowboarder, said. “It’s like spring in February.”

The slopes were packed with people taking in the snow and sun.

“You can’t beat a day like this in February in Minnesota,” Ann Marie Kline, from Eagan, said.

But all that sun meant work for Brian Gunter. He spent the afternoon throwing snow off the roof of his garage .

“Because it’s melting and pooling up in front of the garage door and I don’t want it to freeze overnight,” he said.

While it’s not easy work, it is easier to enjoy when you get above average temperatures.

“Absolutely the warm weather and the sun makes it great being outside,” Gunter said.

Monday’s temps should still reach a high slightly above average but then it’s back to reality.