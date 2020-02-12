Minnesota Weather: Storm System To Usher In Light Snow, Subzero Cold For Rest Of Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arctic front is pushing into Minnesota, bringing with it frigid temperatures and messy, blowing snow, according to WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for most of western and southwestern Minnesota Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The storm system will roll into the Twin Cities by mid-morning Wednesday, mostly bypassing the morning commute. And it will be out of the state by the evening commute.

Things will get nasty outside tomorrow. We aren’t expecting much snow (most will see under one inch), but the wind will be gusting to 40 mph. The will cause whiteout conditions in the green (and possibly blue) shaded counties. pic.twitter.com/IOfsIJPniU — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) February 11, 2020

Snow totals will look to be under an inch across the state, but strong winds will blow it all around, creating hazardous road conditions. The winds will also usher in very cold air, which will stick around for a few days.

Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings will be in effect for much of southwestern and west-central Minnesota from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

By early Thursday morning, feel-like temperatures across the state will be between minus-20 degrees and minus-40 degrees, with the Twin Cities on the “warmer” end.

The cold snap will be all but a memory by Saturday, when temperatures will rebound into the low 30s, with a couple shots of very light snow.