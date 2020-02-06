Minnesota Weather: The Twin Cities May See A Few Inches Of Snow This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Forecasters say there’s chance the Twin Cities could see a few inches of snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service says there’s increasing confidence that a storm system will move into the state late Saturday and dump snow on Minnesota through Sunday morning.

While it’s too soon to say where exactly the system will line up, it appears that southern Minnesota has the best chance at seeing at least a few inches of snow.

Because the system is still days away, it’s also too soon to speculate on exact snow totals.

Skies should be clear for Monday morning commute. Temperatures next week look to be seasonal, if not slightly above average.