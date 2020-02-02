Minnesota Weather: Top Ten Weather Day For Super Bowl Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You’ll need to take out your sunglasses for this sunny #Top10WxDay on Superbowl Sunday.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says a warm front will be moving in overnight. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 40s by late morning on Sunday in the Twin Cities.

For perspective, the average high temperature in the Twin Cities for this time of year is in the mid 20s. The average low is in the single digits.

Enjoy the relative warmth while it lasts, because temperatures will drop off throughout the week. With a slight chance of flurries on Thursday and light snow on Friday.