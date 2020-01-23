Minnesota Wild Honors Memory Of 9-Year-Old Killed In Farming Accident

— The Minnesota Wild team is honoring the life and memory of a young hockey player who died in northern Minnesota.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the 9-year-old boy died Sunday during a farming operation in rural Boy River, Minnesota. Investigators say he got pinned under the arms of a skid steer loader.

The boy has since been identified as Marshall Bader. His family said Bader, a hockey player, was made for the ice.

His teammates and friends encouraged everyone to leave a hockey stick outside their front door and turn a light on in his memory.

The Minnesota Wild heard the call, and posted a #SticksOutForMarshall picture on Facebook, showing player hockey sticks outside a door of the team.

“Our thoughts are with the Bader family and the Grand Rapids community,” the team said.

In Grand Rapids, a “Fill The Rink” event will take place during the Squirt A game in honor of Bader.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for the Bader family.