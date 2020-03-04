Minnesota Wild, Owners Donate $50,000 To Nashville Tornado Relief
Before their game against the Nashville Predators, the Wild and its owners, Craig and Helen Leipold, announced a combined $50,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
The NHL said it would match the donation to help support relief efforts.
According to reports, at least 24 people were killed when the twisters tore through Nashville and other parts of the state early Tuesday morning, destroying homes and businesses.
An unspecified number of people are still missing.
We join the @NHL community in support of those suffering from the events that occurred in Nashville.
The #mnwild is donating $25,000, and Craig and Helen Leipold are donating $25,000. Please consider donating with us. 💚https://t.co/oDUMCvcXnx#NashvilleStrong | @PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/Nuo0dSkzSv
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 3, 2020
