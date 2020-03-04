Minnesota Wild, Owners Donate $50,000 To Nashville Tornado Relief

After deadly tornadoes tore through Tennessee this week, the Minnesota Wild wanted to help.

Before their game against the Nashville Predators, the Wild and its owners, Craig and Helen Leipold, announced a combined $50,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The NHL said it would match the donation to help support relief efforts.

According to reports, at least 24 people were killed when the twisters tore through Nashville and other parts of the state early Tuesday morning, destroying homes and businesses.

An unspecified number of people are still missing.