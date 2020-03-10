Miranda Lambert, NF Announced For 2020 State Fair Grandstand

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand concert roster just got that much deeper in 2020, with the announcement of two more shows.

One of the show’s is a little bit country, and the other’s a little bit hip-hop.

Miranda Lambert was announced for a show Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Lambert is one of the indisputable star singer-songwriters on the country music scene today, having broken Merle Haggard’s record for the most Academy of Country Music Award wins — including five wins for Album of the Year, four for Single of the Year, and nine wins for Top Female Vocalist.

Lambert’s latest album, “Wildcard,” is said to be a break toward other genres, including rock, folk, and even a touch of gospel.

The other Grandstand show announced Tuesday morning was NF, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3. The rapper (whose name derives from the initials of his first two names: Nathan John) has seen his last two albums — 2017’s “Perception” and 2019’s “The Search” — debut at the top of the Billboard Top 200 album charts. Best known perhaps for the single “Let You Down,” NF arrives at the Grandstand just as his career is taking off.

Both concerts will feature special guests, yet to be determined.

Tickets go on sale for both shows on Friday — at 10 a.m. for Lambert and at noon for NF.

Other Grandstand shows already announced prior to this week include The Doobie Brothers, Tim McGraw, and Darci Lynne featuring special guest Okee Dokee Brothers.