MSP Airport Officials Offer Spring Break Travel Tips

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last year, a record number of passengers traveled through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for spring beak.

Airport officials say they’re getting ready for even more travelers this year. They say the heaviest peaks will be on Fridays. And they have some tips.

First, they say book your parking ahead of time.

Next, know which terminal your airline uses. Only five airlines including Southwest and Sun Country go out of Terminal 2. All other airlines use from Terminal 1.

And also, be sure to arrive at the airport at least two hours ahead of domestic departures, three hours ahead for international destinations.

Airport officials also shared the following suggestions: