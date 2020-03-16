New ezW2Correction Software Offers Business Owners A Feature To Send…

Latest 2019 ezW2Correction software offers PDF feature for sending recipient copies, in-house. Latest 2019 ezW2Correction software offers PDF feature for sending recipient copies, quickly.

Halfpricesoft.com developers offer a PDF feature for recipient forms to be sent via email when utilizing the latest ezW2Correction software. This speeds up the process for both employer and employee, making it an easy choice for processing W2 and W3 corrections, in-house.

Features included in the application include, but are not limited to:



ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.

If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms.

ezW2Correction can support unlimited forms, unlimited recipients and unlimited companies with no extra charge. ezW2Correction can print recipient and payer copies into PDF file. When printing forms, click “PRINT to PDF” button instead of “PRINT” button.

"Latest 2019 ezW2Correction software offers PDF feature for sending recipient copies, quickly," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge

ezW2 Correction is approved by SSA to print all W2C and W3C forms on plain white paper. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software’s point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.

To start a no cost or obligation test drive of ezW2Correction software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.