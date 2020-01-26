New Hampshire’s Largest Newspaper Endorses Amy Klobuchar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been endorsed by the biggest newspaper in New Hampshire.

The Union Leader calls the Minnesota Democrat “sharp and witty,” with the “strength and stamina to go toe-to-toe” with President Donald Trump.

Klobuchar is juggling her duties in Washington and her presidential campaign. The Democrat flew back to Iowa today for a jam-packed weekend, with three events on Saturday.

Klobuchar touched on the trial and in her belief on the need for witnesses.

Klobuchar also has a busy day Sunday, with three town halls scheduled throughout the afternoon.