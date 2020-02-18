New Travel App OodyMate Empowers People to Eat Like a Local, with…

OodyMate solves one of the major challenges faced by travelers around the world. How do you find a good place to eat without spending hours researching online, booking an expensive food tour with 10 other people, or ending up at a tourist trap? If you don’t speak the local language, the chances of finding somewhere that provides a truly authentic dining experience are reduced even further.

OodyMate is the first app that leverages the power of community to solve these challenges by allowing users to discover local restaurants and create a truly personalized dining experience through a unique matching system.

How does it work?

After downloading the app, users can browse through the list of open requests and locals in every city. You can post an OodyMeet (open request) which will remain on the list for other users to see. You can also invite up to 3 locals to one OodyMeet.

Once there is a match, start chatting to get to know each other and coordinate the meeting. Travelers using the app can choose in advance if they want to split the check with a local or pay for their host’s meal in exchange for being introduced to a good dining establishment.

The app’s matching system allows users to specify what kind of person they would like to meet with. For example, female solo travelers with safety concerns can request to meet with other women only, thereby blocking responses from male users.

For travelers with special dietary requirements such as vegans, there is the option to connect with other vegans in the city they are visiting.

OodyMate is completely free of charge for users to use and free from advertisements.

The Story of OodyMate

Oody comes from the words, “food” and “odyssey”, embodying the spirit of food adventure. OodyMate believes that food is one of the few things that can bring people from all backgrounds together and helps to break down the barriers of meeting new people, all for the price of a meal!

OodyMate was founded by a diverse group of avid backpackers in 2018, after they struggled to find a decent local restaurant when traveling. Because of a lack of information online and language difficulties, the group concluded that if they were able to find a local person to help them, they’d be happy to pay for their dinner in exchange for their insider knowledge.

