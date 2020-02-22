One dead in small-plane crash in northwestern Hennepin County

One person died late Saturday morning in a small-plane crash near the Crow River in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, in northwestern Hennepin County.

Emergency responders who arrived at the scene in a wooded area confirmed that one person was dead, according to dispatch audio.

The single-engine Beech 36 Aircraft burst into flames after crashing.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane down at 11:15 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office statement.

“Upon reaching the scene in a remote area of the reserve, responders found a small single-engine aircraft with one occupant who was deceased,” the statement said.

No details about the victim had been released by early Saturday evening.

Responding agencies included the Sheriff’s Office, Three Rivers Park District Public Safety, Rogers Police and Fire, North Memorial Emergency Medical Services and an aviation unit from the Minnesota State Patrol.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to the friends and family of the deceased,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in the statement. “We will continue to work with federal and local investigators to gather additional information.”

The plane was in the air for just 11 minutes, according to its online flight plan.

The Sheriff’s Office would not say where the plane had flown from or where it was headed, saying that information will come from federal investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed late Saturday that it is investigating.

