Plea Deal Yields No Jail Time For George Jensen, 82, Who Hurt 5 People In North Mpls. Bus Shelter Crash

— Eighty-two-year-old George Jensen , the man who crashed his van into a north Minneapolis bus shelter, may not go to jail despite seriously hurting several people.

Jensen pleaded guilty Wednesday to five counts of criminal vehicular operation. Last July, he jumped a curb near Broadway and Lyndale avenues, then accelerated into the bus shelter. Jensen claimed it was an accident.

Community activists Ora Hokes and Spike Moss are upset with the legal process.

“It was a horrifying memory for anyone,” Moss said.

Shattered glass and mangled steel were underneath a van after Jensen smashed through, hurting five people.

“It’s a recall back of where justice is not for us,” Hokes said.

She and Moss have been fighting for justice since that day — a battle that continues despite Jensen pleading guilty.

As part of his plea, Jensen would have to serve three years’ probation, 100 hours of community service and one year in the county workhouse.

Moss says it once again proves the charges weren’t strong enough.

“Had a black man took a vehicle and ran up a curb and hit that many white people in an attempt to kill them, he would have first been listed as a terrorist, and he would’ve got all those charges of attempted murder,” Moss said.

Before accepting the plea, the judge on the case wants more details on the victim’s injuries, to see video of the crash, and for Jensen to get a neurological exam. Jensen’s attorney says his client has early stages of dementia.

Hearing that makes Hokes wonder why Jensen was driving that day.

Moss hopes the judge will listen to victim impact statements before making a decision.

“We’re the side that this tragedy happened to, and we want to have our say,” Moss said.

The sentencing is in April. Jensen released a statement saying, “I still have no idea how the accident happened. I am very sad for the people that were injured, and may God bless them all! I hope for their full recovery.”

Published at Thu, 06 Feb 2020 04:46:14 +0000