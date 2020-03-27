Police: 2 Arrested For Possession Of Stolen Catalytic Converters

Police arrested two individuals they believe are involved in stealing numerous catalytic converters in Minnetonka recently.

The Minnetonka Police Department identified a vehicle involved in multiple catalytic converter thefts from March 21 and shared that information with the Crime Information Sharing and Analysis (CISA) Unit. CISA put out an advisory to local law enforcement about this theft and other recent thefts of catalytic converters.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office spotted a van Thursday afternoon mentioned in the alert that CISA put out. Deputies stopped the van and saw incriminating evidence mentioned in the alert. Authorities arrested two individuals for possession of stolen property including catalytic converters and possession of theft tools.

Catalytic converters are a critical component of a car’s exhaust and emission system. The parts contain expensive metals, including valuable copper, that has made them a target for thieves to steal. Police say multiple other west metro cities have also seen a large number of these thefts from vehicles.

“This is a good reminder that though much of the state is shutting down, law enforcement isn’t,” Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said. “If you think crime will be easier when we’re self-quarantining, you’re wrong. Our staff and our great partners in law enforcement will be out in force and we will be arresting those who try to take advantage of this situation.”

The cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter can then put drivers out anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000.