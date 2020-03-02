Police Investigating Attempted Abduction Near University Of Minnesota Campus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman fought off a man who tried to abduct her Sunday night near the University of Minnesota campus in the Twin Cities.

University police say the attack happened on the 700 block of 8th Street Southeast around 6 p.m. The woman was able to fight the man off. The man ran from the scene.

Police are working to get a description of the man.