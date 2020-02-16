Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Minneapolis, Suspect In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department say they are investigating a suspicious death in Minneapolis after responding Saturday morning to a “chaotic scene.”

The incident happened around 6:05 a.m. on the 900 block of 15th Avenue Southeast, in the vicinity of Van Cleve Park.

Police were informed that a man in his 30s and a 35-year-old woman were involved in an accident.

According to officers, the man was located in an apartment with a wound of unknown origin and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The man later died.

The woman was brought to a detox center. Investigators went to detox, spoke with the woman and ultimately transferred her to Hennepin County Jail for probably cause murder.

The Minneapolis Police Department are investigating the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiners plans to release the victim’s name and cause of death.

