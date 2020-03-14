Police: Plymouth man stashed 374 pounds of cannabis gummies in his apartment

A Plymouth man was behind bars Friday after being charged with possessing 374 pounds of THC-infused gummies — an unusual amount that one investigator wrote was “significantly more than a personal use amount and indicates intent to sell.”

Roberto Lenardo Perez, 44, was arrested Wednesday by police officers serving a search warrant on his apartment in the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

A further search of the apartment turned up about 32 pounds of marijuana, 80 jars of THC wax, 906 vaping cartridges with THC oil and more than 2,100 packages of assorted gummies, with each package weighing about 80 grams, or just under 3 ounces.

“The packages were labeled ‘Cannabis infused’ and indicated that each piece of candy contained 30 mg of THC,” the complaint read. Perez reportedly admitted that he bought the edibles and marijuana in Colorado and turned around and sold them for double the price in Minnesota.

As their popularity has grown, officials say that pot edibles have often been manufactured in states where it’s legal and then shipped and sold in Minnesota and other jurisdictions where the product is outlawed.

Online jail records show that Perez remained behind bars on Friday, awaiting an April 10 court appearance.

In a separate case, Scott County prosecutors earlier this week charged a 28-year-old man with two felony drug counts after authorities allegedly seized nearly 500 pieces of THC edibles, made to look like Nerd rope candies, from his home.

