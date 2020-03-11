Police: Power Outage Affecting Southdale Area Of Edina

— Edina police say a power outage is affecting the Southdale area of the city Wednesday morning.

According to police, the outage includes traffic signals at Highway 62 and France Avenue, as well as Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue.

Police say motorists should drive with caution through these areas.

Xcel Energy is aware of the outage and is working to restore power.