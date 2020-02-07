Police Say 1 Dead, 1 Critical After Double Shooting On Downtown Minneapolis Bus

— One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting Thursday night on a bus in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say it happened at about 9:30 p.m. near 1st Avenue and 9th Street, just down the block from Target Center.

According to police, the suspect, a 26-year-old man, boarded a Metro Transit bus that was stopped and opened fire on two people, killing one. The shooter then fled the bus and headed east.

Officers later tracked the suspect down and arrested him on 9th Street and Nicollet Mall without incident. A gun was also recovered.

The critically injured victim was taken to the Hennepin Healthcare where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police believe the shooter knew his victims. It is not clear how many people were aboard the bus at the time of the shooting.

This is the second time in about two weeks that a Metro Transit vehicle has been involved in a homicide. A man died on Jan. 23 after being stabbed on the METRO Blue Line train — the first homicide connected to the light rail in its 15-year history.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org.