President announces VA Post 9/11 students may take courses from home…

CED Solutions provides technical and application training to thousands of students annually. “The ability of VA students to use their Post 9/11 GI Bill will vastly increase the number of students taking IT Certification courses” said Rich Rodgers, President & CEO. “We applaud CompTIA offering at-home testing as well making the entire learning and Certification process available from home.”

CED Solutions IT training schedule is running full with the announcement that students using the VA Post 9/11 for IT Certification training may take the courses from home during this Coronavirus period, the ability to attend courses has become much easier. Students may attend 1-week IT Certification courses from Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA, EC Council, and more from home. These are the same courses that over 40,000 students have attended over the past 21 years.

Courses will typically run from 10AM to 6PM Eastern and 7AM to 3PM Pacific time Monday to Friday.

Live Virtual courses include everything to become Certified with Official courseware, Official labs, practice and Certification exams that can be taken at home (see below) or at any local Pearson VUE testing center.

Courses that qualify are A+/Network+/Security+, CySA+, CASP+, Cloud+, Linux+, MCSA/MCSE: Windows 2016 Server, MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Admin, MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Developer, CCNA, CCNP, ENCOR, ENARSI, CEH, CHFI, ECSA, CND, MCA: Azure Admin, MCE: Enterprise Admin, and many more.

To go along with Live Virtual training from home, CompTIA has just announced the ability to take tests from home starting next month also. CompTIA and Microsoft students will now be able to learn and Certify from home in many cases.

CED Solutions 1-week live online Certification courses are available nearly every week during the year and self-study online courses to be done at the student’s own pace during the evening and weekends are available at all times.