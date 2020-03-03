Puppy Lost After Crash On Trip Home With New Family Found & Reunited

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A puppy is back with its new family tonight, after he was flung from a car in a Wisconsin crash.

It happened Saturday near Portage. Investigators say someone was driving recklessly on Interstate 90/Interstate 94 and slammed into another car.

The other car rolled into the ditch. The people inside are OK.

They were on their way back to Minnesota after picking up a new puppy in Madison. After the crash, the puppy was nowhere to be found.

The State Patrol, county deputies, and a local fire department searched until they found the pup, then reunited him with his owners at the hospital.

The family is back home in Minnesota tonight.