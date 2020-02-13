Rage Against The Machine Adds Second Show To Minneapolis Stop In May

— Due to demand, Rage Against The Machine has added a second show at Minneapolis’ Target Center this May.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles group announced the “Public Service Announcement” tour, with Run The Jewels.

It’ll be the first time in over a decade the pioneers of political rap rock have performed in Minnesota.

The band will play the Target Center on May 11 and May 12. Tickets are on sale now.

Rage Against The Machine last played in the venue for a protest concert while the 2008 Republican National Convention was being held in St. Paul.

The band went on a hiatus in 2011, but recently reunited in November for an international tour. The seven-month tour kicks off on March 26, 2020 in El Paso, TX and goes through Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Vienna, Austria.