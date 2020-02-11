Rage Against The Machine Announces Worldwide Tour, Includes Stop At Target Center In May

— Rage Against The Machine has announced a “Public Service Announcement” tour that includes a stop at Minneapolis’ Target Center.

It’ll be the first time in over a decade the pioneers of political rap rock have performed in Minnesota.

The Los Angeles band made the announcement Monday, saying Run The Jewels will accompany their tour.

The band will play the Target Center on May 11. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday right here.

Details of the tour below:

“PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT” TOUR 🎫Tickets: https://t.co/dl0lmwmELp on sale Thursday February 13th @ 11am local time 🎧Playlist: https://t.co/hnGUKtQ2kg 🔹Facebook updates: https://t.co/utddvZTgve pic.twitter.com/JFzQfRcsOf — RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (@RATM) February 10, 2020

Rage Against The Machine last played in the venue for a protest concert while the 2008 Republican National Convention was being held in St. Paul.

The band went on a hiatus in 2011, but recently reunited in November for an international tour. The seven-month tour kicks off on March 26, 2020 in El Paso, TX and goes through Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Vienna, Austria.